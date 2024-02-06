Ibex Investors LLC Lowers Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Ibex Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit Airlines comprises 0.2% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 29.7% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after buying an additional 436,486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 112.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 672,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 356,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 39.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,301,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,612,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $730.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

