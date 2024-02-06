Ibex Investors LLC Takes Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,006,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,695,000. Playtika makes up about 11.0% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Playtika at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTK. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 1,215.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Playtika by 784.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Playtika by 4,125.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 62.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 130,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,443. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $630.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

