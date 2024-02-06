IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.840-11.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.84-11.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $573.63.

Shares of IDXX opened at $572.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $573.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.47.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

