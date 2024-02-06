Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $36,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $254.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $267.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.90.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

