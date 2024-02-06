indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,117,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,054,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,117,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,054,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,718 shares of company stock worth $2,227,191. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.07.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of INDI stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.15.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 65.14%. The firm had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. Analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

