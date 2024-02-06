Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 39,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 72,017 shares.The stock last traded at $17.55 and had previously closed at $17.40.

Indivior Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Indivior had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a positive return on equity of 370.37%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

About Indivior

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,101,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,901,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,912,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,947,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

