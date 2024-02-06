Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.72.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.
Infinera stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -124.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Infinera has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $7.80.
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
