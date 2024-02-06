Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.72.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Infinera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INFN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Infinera Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,779 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Infinera stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -124.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Infinera has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.