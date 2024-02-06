Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 236,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 345,313 shares.The stock last traded at $109.90 and had previously closed at $110.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,810,000 after buying an additional 161,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,463,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,012,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,870 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

