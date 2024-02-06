Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.15-9.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.76. Ingredion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.150-9.850 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on INGR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.50.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ingredion

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE:INGR traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.71. 213,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average is $102.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 13.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.