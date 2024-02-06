International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.6% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after purchasing an additional 903,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,691,000 after purchasing an additional 492,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.49. The company had a trading volume of 917,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,035. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average is $152.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

