International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stake Lessened by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 2,281.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in International Paper by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in International Paper by 992.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Paper Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IP opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.61%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

