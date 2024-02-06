Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $28.01

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.01, but opened at $29.57. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 79,054 shares.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $621.50 million, a PE ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 168.4% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

