Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,971 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 319,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $426.03. The stock had a trading volume of 23,141,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,831,945. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $285.19 and a 1-year high of $430.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.79.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

