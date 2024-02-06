Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Position Boosted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,643 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $16,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $99.69 and a 1 year high of $127.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

