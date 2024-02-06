Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 65,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 54,856 shares.The stock last traded at $97.57 and had previously closed at $97.07.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day moving average of $83.65. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,634,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $18,909,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,552,000 after buying an additional 205,321 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,116,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 388,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,925,000 after buying an additional 122,233 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.