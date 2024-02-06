Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.42. 215,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,455. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

