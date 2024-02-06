Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 14,034 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 228% compared to the average daily volume of 4,285 put options.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,071. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

