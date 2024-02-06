Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Shares of INVH opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

