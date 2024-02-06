IOST (IOST) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.41 Million

IOST (IOST) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One IOST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IOST has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $172.98 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,315,000,000 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars.

