iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,643. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.32.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.2421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

