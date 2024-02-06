iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 171.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $58.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.28.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

