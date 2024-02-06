iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 465,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,932 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $34,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,472,000 after buying an additional 785,426 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46,715.7% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,929,000 after buying an additional 617,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 384,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163,980 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

ICVT traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.27. The company had a trading volume of 148,824 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

