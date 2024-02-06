iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $105.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.91.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

