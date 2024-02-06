iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,362 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.16% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $46,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 40,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 52,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

