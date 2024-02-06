iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $494.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,703. The company has a market cap of $382.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $498.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $475.77 and its 200-day moving average is $454.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

