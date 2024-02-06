iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

IVV traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $495.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,376,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,605. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $498.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $475.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

