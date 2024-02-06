iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average of $99.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.