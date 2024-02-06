iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,798 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.9% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $55,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,209,754. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.