iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,856 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,971,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

