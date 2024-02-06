iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.92. The company had a trading volume of 18,676,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,247,836. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

