iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Acquired by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,359,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,214 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for 3.2% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Plancorp LLC owned about 4.38% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $58,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $480,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 119.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

LRGF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 33,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,837. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $38.73 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.