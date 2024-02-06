J Arnold Wealth Management Co Purchases 463 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. DraftKings comprises 0.1% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,276,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,704,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 299.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,347,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,021,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,062,502.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,809,938 shares of company stock valued at $106,528,586. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

