J Arnold Wealth Management Co Sells 53 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.2% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 85,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,754,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.30. 568,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $362.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.02 and its 200-day moving average is $322.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

