J Arnold Wealth Management Co Takes $24.74 Million Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 510,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,739,000. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $57.13. 373,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,739. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.