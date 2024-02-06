J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 87,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $720,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 30.8% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 173,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 40,731 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $206.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $209.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,087 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

