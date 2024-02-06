Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,515 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JACK. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 143.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 571,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,460,000 after buying an additional 336,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 307,248 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 685,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after buying an additional 303,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average of $76.42. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JACK. Barclays decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.37.

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $36,222.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,000.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,063. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

