Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.70-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.04. Jacobs Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.700-8.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on J. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In related news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $200,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

