Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 100,715 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,715 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $49,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,450 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

