Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,196 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.41% of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF worth $39,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 127,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 97,043 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 97,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 71.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF alerts:

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Price Performance

DIVO opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $37.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.