Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $35.80 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $35,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $158.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.95.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

