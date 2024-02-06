Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $37.59 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $37,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after buying an additional 140,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

