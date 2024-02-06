Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $52.57 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 567,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $52,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.