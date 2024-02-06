Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 688,953 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $31,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a PE ratio of 140.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,989. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Nomura cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

