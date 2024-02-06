Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,021 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.53% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $33,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $52.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

