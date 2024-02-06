JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. 403,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 704,681 shares.The stock last traded at $36.89 and had previously closed at $35.79.

FROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $214,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,891.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $214,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,373 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,891.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 334,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,974,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 412,243 shares of company stock valued at $13,722,858 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 1,158,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after buying an additional 41,901 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,086,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 0.85.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

