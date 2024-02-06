Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $245.00 and last traded at $245.00. 2,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 30,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

