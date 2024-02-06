Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,205 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

