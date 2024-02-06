Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,375 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $149.62 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

