Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 5,330 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,414,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,942,000 after buying an additional 133,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPV opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $415,412.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,631,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,398,568.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 134,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,841.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

