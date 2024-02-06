Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,241,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after buying an additional 948,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Susquehanna upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.79.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $414.44 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $393.76 and a 200-day moving average of $401.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

